Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $30,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 2,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 185,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 178,508 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Exponent by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.20. The company had a trading volume of 274,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.85. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 19.76%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti raised their target price on Exponent from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $132,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,119 shares of company stock worth $3,193,706 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

