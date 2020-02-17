Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Expedia Group stock traded up $12.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.80. 10,382,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

In other Expedia Group news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,890,681.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel H. Altman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

