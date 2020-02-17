Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $26.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exagen an industry rank of 84 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XGN. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

Shares of XGN opened at $21.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.91. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

