Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 1,714 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,862 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after acquiring an additional 974,600 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $210,938.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $126.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day moving average of $122.16. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $311.50 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

