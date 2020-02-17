Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,190,000 after buying an additional 1,153,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT opened at $46.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.77. American Assets Trust, Inc has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $49.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $98.95 million during the quarter. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

