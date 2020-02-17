Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $13.94 Million in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 304,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,000. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,987,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,469,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 468,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,723,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 362,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 114,653 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73.

