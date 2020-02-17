Evoke Wealth LLC Has $3.23 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 183.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems accounts for 0.4% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,097,000 after purchasing an additional 35,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,645,000 after purchasing an additional 118,173 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 846,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,058,000 after purchasing an additional 224,254 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 621,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.72.

VEEV stock opened at $158.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.23 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $357,088.65. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,654.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,719 in the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.