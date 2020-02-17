Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,122 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 464,811 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 98,745 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $4,063,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 493,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,576,665 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,320 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.99 and a beta of 2.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

