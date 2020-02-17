Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 838 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after purchasing an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 198,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.48.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

