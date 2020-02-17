Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $550.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesla from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $436.24.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.97 on Friday, reaching $800.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,693,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,768,228. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $567.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.99, for a total transaction of $56,848.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,616.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen T. Jurvetson sold 17,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.44, for a total value of $5,725,614.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,259.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,523 shares of company stock worth $7,372,344. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tesla by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

