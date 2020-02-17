Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

ERM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price (down from GBX 1,335 ($17.56)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Euromoney Institutional Investor from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of LON:ERM opened at GBX 1,186 ($15.60) on Thursday. Euromoney Institutional Investor has a twelve month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,510 ($19.86). The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 20.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,276.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,336.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 22.30 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Euromoney Institutional Investor’s previous dividend of $10.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Euromoney Institutional Investor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

