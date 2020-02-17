Ether-1 (ETHO) Trading Up 1.7% This Week

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $271,194.00 and $30,525.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005482 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00041293 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00414363 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001323 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010120 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006564 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00012368 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001404 BTC.

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 42,520,830 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

