Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 37,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ESQ traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,620 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.24. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Esquire Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESQ. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Esquire Financial by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Esquire Financial by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Esquire Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

ESQ has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Esquire Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Esquire Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

