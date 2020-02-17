Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESCA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 48,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Escalade alerts:

Shares of ESCA traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 30,330 shares. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $8.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

In related news, CEO David L. Fetherman sold 10,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $109,014.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,658.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESCA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Escalade by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Escalade by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Escalade by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.