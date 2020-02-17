Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,700 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 297,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK remained flat at $$28.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 36,129 shares. Equity BancShares has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity BancShares by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Equity BancShares by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity BancShares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 231,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Equity BancShares by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

About Equity BancShares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

