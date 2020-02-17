Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Raised to $150.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Argus raised Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.27.

NYSE EFX opened at $162.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. Equifax has a 52-week low of $105.58 and a 52-week high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Equifax by 4,823.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

