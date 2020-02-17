Epiq Partners LLC Takes $463,000 Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 16,091,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,802,000 after buying an additional 1,558,674 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 688.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 668,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,903,000 after buying an additional 583,559 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 3,862.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,214,000 after buying an additional 538,672 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,710,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,077,000 after buying an additional 362,956 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after buying an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $164.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $131.63 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.77.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.