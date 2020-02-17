Epiq Partners LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 28,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000. Xcel Energy accounts for approximately 1.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 249,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118,457 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

Shares of XEL opened at $70.26 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $70.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

