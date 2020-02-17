Epiq Partners LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $316.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.33.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $318.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.08 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $305.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

