Epiq Partners LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 89,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 59.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 35.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,486 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.9% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 875,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,486,000 after purchasing an additional 41,247 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWO stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $32,254.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 175,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,871.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

