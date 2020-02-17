Epiq Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000. Ecolab makes up 3.1% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% in the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at about $910,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $207.31 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.21 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.27.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

