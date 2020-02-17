Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Enstar Group by 336.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30,444 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth about $2,412,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Enstar Group by 292.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Enstar Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

ESGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of ESGR opened at $199.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.70. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $158.72 and a 1-year high of $213.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

