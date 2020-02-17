Endor Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $5.58 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 49.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $5.58 million and $2.20 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, Hotbit and Bittrex.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 974,507,035 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kucoin, DEx.top, Hotbit, Upbit, Bittrex, IDEX, CoinBene, Coinall, BitForex and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

