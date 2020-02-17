Employers Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $596,603.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,241.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,695 shares of company stock worth $21,475,858 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

COF stock opened at $102.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.45 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

