EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMKR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, EMCORE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The firm has a market cap of $97.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.29.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.