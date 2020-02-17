Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,565 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,235,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,950 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7,719.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,291,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,706 shares during the period. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

ELAN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.98. 4,858,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $25.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.