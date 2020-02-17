El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOCO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Guggenheim set a $15.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 16.5% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 223,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,305. The company has a market capitalization of $498.09 million, a PE ratio of -475.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

