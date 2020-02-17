Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $16.15 million and $1.14 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0736 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00751679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000400 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00028298 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,346,186 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

