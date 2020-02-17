Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 523,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $122,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

NYSE EW traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $230.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,803. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $165.69 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.60, for a total transaction of $5,246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,591 shares of company stock valued at $28,574,352 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

