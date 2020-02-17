Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.56. Edwards Lifesciences reported earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on EW. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.50.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares in the company, valued at $16,067,889.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total transaction of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,591 shares of company stock valued at $28,574,352 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,231,000 after purchasing an additional 121,185 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,092,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,887,918,000 after purchasing an additional 443,415 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,235,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,079,000 after purchasing an additional 419,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,298,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,909,000 after purchasing an additional 242,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.55. The stock had a trading volume of 679,679 shares. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $165.69 and a one year high of $247.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.34 and its 200-day moving average is $228.62.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

