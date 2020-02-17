EBCoin (EBC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded up 51.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One EBCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, BitMart and IDEX. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $498,568.00 and $582.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.02781670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00229853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00142738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021670 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

