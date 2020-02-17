Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) vs. WhiteHorse Finance (NYSE:WHF) Head-To-Head Survey

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) are both companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A WhiteHorse Finance 0 3 3 0 2.50

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus price target of $14.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.36%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and WhiteHorse Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance N/A N/A N/A $1.50 9.43

Profitability

This table compares Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust on 4 of the 4 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust was formed in 1998 and is domiciled in United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate. It focuses principally on originating senior secured loans to lower middle market companies. The company was founded on December 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

