Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 11.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 75,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.90. The stock had a trading volume of 175,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,587. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.75. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $142.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.92.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 36.71%. Eastgroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Eastgroup Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastgroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

