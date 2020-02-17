Dragon Coins (DRG) Hits One Day Volume of $1,887.00

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $18.02 million and approximately $1,887.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be bought for $0.0517 or 0.00000522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, Sistemkoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.94 or 0.02806173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00231534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00145748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

