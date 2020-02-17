Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,791 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.30% of Douglas Emmett worth $23,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 41.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,785,000 after buying an additional 430,284 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,941,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after buying an additional 231,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,432,000 after buying an additional 215,664 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 62.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 364,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after buying an additional 139,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 290,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after buying an additional 65,691 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.32. 1,490,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,605. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

