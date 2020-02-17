Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.67 ($2.19).

Several equities analysts have commented on DC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dixons Carphone to a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Dixons Carphone alerts:

Shares of LON DC traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 138.40 ($1.82). 994,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 140.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 127.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. Dixons Carphone has a twelve month low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. Dixons Carphone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.58%.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Dixons Carphone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dixons Carphone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.