DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

DSCSY opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.59 and a 12-month high of $51.45.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

