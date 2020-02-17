DigixDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.98 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $45.69 or 0.00470179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Huobi, Cobinhood and BigONE. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $91.37 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.97 or 0.03179768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00238718 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00032255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00154129 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, BigONE, Binance, IDEX, Huobi, Liqui, Livecoin, Gate.io, Bancor Network, HitBTC, AirSwap and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

