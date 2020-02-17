Digital Fantasy Sports Achieves Market Cap of $139,196.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. During the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00048886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00492186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $614.40 or 0.06368092 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00066696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028154 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005285 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010389 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.