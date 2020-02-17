DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DFS Furniture to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. DFS Furniture currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 282.50 ($3.72).

Shares of DFS opened at GBX 275 ($3.62) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.13. The company has a market capitalization of $583.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 244.43. DFS Furniture has a 12 month low of GBX 203.87 ($2.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 302 ($3.97).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

