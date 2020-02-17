Devon Energy (DVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Devon Energy to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:DVN opened at $22.82 on Monday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

