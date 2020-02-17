Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Stake Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $563,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 315,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 71,238 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,083 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.82. 7,209,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,840. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

