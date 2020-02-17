Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LHA. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.23 ($20.04).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €15.21 ($17.69) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a one year high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

