Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LHA. Deutsche Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €17.23 ($20.04).

Shares of ETR LHA opened at €15.21 ($17.69) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a one year high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

