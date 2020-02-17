Deutsche Bank Raises Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $424.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $403.00 to $424.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SAM. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen raised Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $409.45.

NYSE SAM opened at $408.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.48. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $258.34 and a twelve month high of $444.64.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,436 shares of company stock worth $27,215,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after purchasing an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

