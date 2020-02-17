Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 93,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 47,983 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSGX. Barclays downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.09.

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 117.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $47.43.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

