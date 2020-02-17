DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded down 48.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $10,159.00 and $28.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. One DeltaChain token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00040731 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00420123 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001329 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010394 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004145 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001541 BTC.

DeltaChain Token Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

