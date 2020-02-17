DEEX (DEEX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6,920.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a total market cap of $940,441.00 and approximately $6,920.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003279 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

