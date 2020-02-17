Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCPH. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Leerink Swann raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $772,446.92. Also, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 26,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $1,813,792.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,852.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,658 shares of company stock worth $9,020,428. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,445.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $892,000. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6,645.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 79,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.54. 2,616,883 shares of the company were exchanged. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.69.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

