De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $115.60

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 115.60 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.60), with a volume of 580060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.80 ($1.80).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 140.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.58. The firm has a market cap of $126.88 million and a PE ratio of 305.00.

In other news, insider Clive Vacher acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £5,175 ($6,807.42).

De La Rue plc primarily operates as a commercial producer of currency worldwide. It operates through three segments: Currency, Identity Solutions, and Product Authentication and Traceability. The Currency segment provides printed banknotes, banknote paper and polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

