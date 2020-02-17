Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

DDOG stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,374,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,462. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.53.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $7,874,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,068.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 454,600 shares of company stock worth $18,786,304.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $1,363,311,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $1,040,051,000. IA Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,018,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Datadog by 1,496.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $28,600,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

